Final goodbye for team that brought the Olympics back to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After working so hard to bring the Olympic Games back to Utah, the committee that accomplished the incredible feat is now saying goodbye.

“We are closing one chapter, but I think we’re all really excited for the next one, quite frankly," said Catherine Raney Norman, Chairman of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee For The Games.

Norman is a key member of the group that convinced the IOC that Salt Lake City is more than able to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, but after winning the bid in July, the committee's work is done, and it is about to dissolve.

Bittersweet is the way Raney Norman describes how Wednesday's last meeting will likely be after going through so much together. They got the job done, but now it’s on to the next phase.

A four-time Olympic speed skater who competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, Norman transitioned into the role of chair person of the bid committee after retiring from the sport. She says the focus now is engaging Utahns going forward, bringing them in, and letting them be a part of and experience over the next 10 years.

“I think for me, it’s personal right?" Norman shared. "It’s who I am as a person, it’s in my heart in my soul.

“I’m proud of what we did there and I am proud of how we represented our people and our state. And again I’m proud of what we have in front of us going forward.”