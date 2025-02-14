Former Utah Speaker Brad Wilson named CEO for 2034 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of Utah’s next Olympics announced who will be responsible for everything from overseeing the torch lighting to making sure the portable toilets are ready.

Former Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson was introduced Friday as the CEO of the Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games. Fraser Bullock, who was CEO of the committee pursuing the Games, will be chair of the organizing committee.

Salt Lake City and Utah won the bid in July. Friday’s announcement is a transitional step from bidding to actually preparing to host the skiing, skating, sliding, hockey and all the other events as well as the thousands of foreign spectators they will bring.

“We have a wealth of experience on our organizing team. It’s an honor for me to lead them as we look to engage communities across our entire state over the next nine years leading up to the Games," said Wilson.

Wilson, 56, is a real estate developer and former American Express executive who served 12 years in the Utah House of Representatives, representing a district that includes his home in Kaysville. He was House speaker for his last four years.

He left the Utah Legislature in late 2023 to run for U.S. Senate, eventually losing the Republican primary to now Sen. John Curtis.

The Olympics job figures to lift Wilson’s profile, not unlike that of Mitt Romney, the CEO for the 2002 Winter Olympics and the man Wilson once sought to replace in the U.S. Senate.