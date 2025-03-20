Utah Olympics officials praise election of first female IOC president

COSTA NAVARINO, Greece — Local officials heading the leadership team of the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City praised the selection of the International Olympic Committee's first female president.

Kirsty Coventry was selected during the first round of Thursday's elections held in Greece, replacing outgoing president Thomas Bach. The former Olympics swimming champion from Zimbabwe was elected to an 8-year term that will carry her through the lead-up to the return of the Games to Utah.

Fraser Bullock, the Executive Chair and President of the Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, was in Greece for the election and shared his enthusiasm over Coventry's election.

"She's so well respected in the Olympic movement and done so much, we are just super happy about the outcome," said Bullock.

Bullock and other Utah Olympics officials are well aware of what Coventry will bring to the IOC, having already worked closely with the new president on organization commissions, including the Games Optimization group of which the Salt Lake organizing committee is a part.

"She's very thoughtful, she's very smart, and she's very engaging, and just a pleasant, wonderful person," Bullock added. "So, all those qualities will just bring out the best in the Olympic movement."

Although Coventry was close with Bach, she is expected to bring her own vision to the IOC along with items she hopes to accomplish within the Olympics movement. Bullock said Utah leaders will work well with the new president leading up to 2034 because of similar philosophies.

"One of the big things that we do well from Utah is collaborate, and she's a collaborator."