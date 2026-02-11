Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
News2034 UTAH WINTER GAMES

Actions

Lindsey Vonn undergoes 3rd surgery following Olympic crash

vonn.jpg
AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File
Lindsey Vonn of the United States, reacts in the finish area after completing the Women's downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2010.
vonn.jpg
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Lindsey Vonn, the US Olympic skier who suffered a broken tibia in a major crash at the Olympics just nine days after tearing her ACL in another crash, says she has undergone a successful third surgery for her injuries.

Vonn returned to the ski circuit last season after nearly six years of retirement. She holds a record of 12 World Cup victories in Cortina.

She said in a social media post that her third surgery was a success, saying, "Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok."

Lindsey Vonn also thanked medical staff, friends, and family who have been at her side since the crash. Vonn added, "Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for."

Recent 2034 SLC Winter Games stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere