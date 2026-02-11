Lindsey Vonn undergoes 3rd surgery following Olympic crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Lindsey Vonn, the US Olympic skier who suffered a broken tibia in a major crash at the Olympics just nine days after tearing her ACL in another crash, says she has undergone a successful third surgery for her injuries.

Vonn returned to the ski circuit last season after nearly six years of retirement. She holds a record of 12 World Cup victories in Cortina.

She said in a social media post that her third surgery was a success, saying, "Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok."

Lindsey Vonn also thanked medical staff, friends, and family who have been at her side since the crash. Vonn added, "Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for."