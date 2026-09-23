New IOC president visits Salt Lake City as Utah preps for 2034 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — The students at Washington Elementary marched into an assembly like Olympic athletes at the opening ceremonies as teachers and staffers waved flags.

Sitting in front of them were some big name VIPs, including Utah First Lady Abby Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the heads of the Utah 2034 Organizing Committee and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry.

"How are you guys?" Coventry said to the students.

"Good!" many replied.

Coventry spoke to them about the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Washington Elementary is participating in a statewide initiative to bring Olympic and Paralympic values of hard work and engagement to schools.

"It's so important that we teach these values to these kids and if we start now? That’s the best," said Amy Garff, who chairs the education committee for Utah 2034.

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Coventry told reporters she loved her visit.

"It's really great. It’s really fabulous to be here with them," she said.

Coventry was joined by local Olympic and Paralympic athletes who answered questions from students and encouraged them to pursue their own dreams.

"Most of the kids will be eight years older, right?" said the IOC president, who is a former Olympic swimmer herself. "And some will 18, some will be 16, some could be competing. And you could see their little faces light up and think, 'Oh I could be doing that.' And that’s for us is where the excitement is."

Olympic speedskater Julie Letai said she was glad to see the new IOC president take time to visit a school.

"It’s such an honor having someone in such high leadership wanting to take the time to see what we’re up to and how we’re involving all the youth in Utah," Letai told FOX 13 News.

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But Coventry isn't here just to visit a Salt Lake City elementary school.

"This is her first time in Utah as the IOC president. We have a packed agenda for her today," said Abby Osborne, vice-president of Utah 2034. "We met with the governor and state leadership earlier. We’ll meet with some athletes later this afternoon. We’ll take her to a few of our venues, but then just talk about what we’re planning for 2034."

With the Olympics just eight years away, Utah has been working to upgrade venues and ensure infrastructure is ready to welcome the world. Utah 2034 CEO Brad Wilson told FOX 13 News things are progressing nicely.

"We are so excited to have the Games back and we will absolutely be ready to host the world," he said.