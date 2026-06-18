Utah 2034 announces organizational changes to leadership roles

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah 2034 Olympics Organizing Committee announced what it called organizational changes to the team that will guide the return of the Games to the state.

After serving as chief of staff for the Utah House of Representatives for 7 years, Abby Osborne was named Vice President of Impact, Engagement, and Enterprise operations.

Darren Hughes has taken on the role of Vice President of Games Delivery after who has serving as the committee's Vice President of Operations and Planning since early last year.

“Since launching the organizing committee, we have continually evaluated how our team is structured to best support our work in preparing for the 2034 Winter Games,” said Committee Brad Wilson. “Both Abby and Darren will bring great value to our organizational structure and will each play a vital role for Utah 2034 over the next seven-and-a-half years.”

In her role, Osborne will help oversee the committee's day-to-day work, while focusing on sustainability, impact, and legacy initiatives, as well as communications, government and community relations, youth and education programs, and enterprise operations

"The opportunity to help lead Utah 2034 is both professionally and personally meaningful," said Osborne. "I look forward to working alongside this incredible team to build an organization that not only delivers exceptional Games in 2034 but also strengthens Utah's position as a winter sports capital for decades to come."

In addition to the roles of Osborne and Hughes, the committee also announced that Catherine Raney Norman was stepping down from the position of Vice President of Development and Athlete Relations.