Donovan Mitchell hosting comedy show to benefit Utah high school

SALT LAKE CITY — When Donovan Mitchell makes a triumphant return to Utah for next week's NBA All-Star Game, he'll do so with laughs that will do good for a local high school.

The former Jazz great who was traded to Cleveland before the season announced he's presenting a comedy show leading up to the big game at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19. Mitchell's "Dons of Comedy" show will feature acts like Chris Spencer and Earthquake.

What makes the show more than a good time is that Mitchell will be donating proceeds to Kearns High School.

Excited to announce the first annual DONS of Comedy Show @ All Star Weekend! Tickets available on Monday @ 8 EST!! 🕷️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lb7arK92f8 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 10, 2023

A spokesperson for the Granite School District where the school is located said they're "very appreciative" of gesture, but didn't have much information. Ben Horsley said the Kearns principal will be speaking with Mitchell's mother on Monday to learn more about the show and what it will mean for the school and students.

During his time with the Jazz, Mitchell was no stranger to the school, donating backpacks and t-shirts to students in 2018, and attended a random Friday night basketball game the same year.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at The Union in Salt Lake City with tickets going on sale Monday.

In his first season with the Cavs, Mitchell has taken his game to a new level and was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter.