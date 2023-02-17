FOX 13 News gets in on all the fun for fans at NBA Crossover

SALT LAKE CITY — Just before NBA Crossover opened its doors for fans at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, FOX 13's Scott McKane got in on all the action.

Three-point contests with a grand prize of $33,000 and virtual races where you are your own avatar are just some of the activities attendees will be able to experience.

At the AT&T booth, attendees can turn themselves into NBA players using a 3D body scanner and race through a virtual course for tokens and show off some sweet moves.

The scanner captures the player's face as well as their outfit, so avatars will look exactly like the guest is really running through the clouds as an NBA player.

FOX 13's Scott Mckane got scanned and played the game, where he raced through the course and strutted a victory dance.

While waiting to be scanned, guests can participate in dunk contest games where they compete as current NBA players.

In another area, players can participate in a 3-point shooting contest, where players ages 18-years-old and up have the chance to win $33,000.

The contest, sponsored by brand new lemon-lime drink Starry, gives players 60 seconds to shoot as many NBA 3-point shots as they can.

At the end of each day, the player with the most 3-point shots who is at least 18-years-old, will win $33,000.

Everyone is able to go shoot in the competition and win other cool prizes, but to claim the money, winners have to be at least 18.

