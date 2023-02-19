Locals, visitors alike enjoy second night of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA's biggest stars faced off in three action-packed events Saturday night at Vivint Arena.

It's a night fans look forward to, with the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk Competition.

It brought in people from around the world.

“I’m meeting a lot of people. [I] think it's something way cool that it's something to experience," said Bart Powaukee.

Shannon Holmes said he enjoyed the experience of Salt Lake City.

"Utah's a beautiful place," said Holmes. "Hats off to Utah. New York's a beautiful place but Utah's got it beat."

For locals, it was a chance to show off their home.

"I think it just shows like how much Salt Lake is growing and just getting people here, seeing how cool it is and just like how much we have to offer here in Salt Lake City," said Gianna Colosimo.

Nestor Lebron said for him, the event highlights the power of basketball for a community.

"It brings everyone together. It’s a universal sport, you know?" Lebron said. "Everybody’s here — you see kids, teenagers, they’re all here to see the greatest in the world all together."