SALT LAKE CITY — With thousands descending upon Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star Weekend, officials want to ensure it will be a safe environment for everyone looking to enjoy the festivities.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, along with Chief of Police Mike Brown and fire department Capt. Shaun Mumedy, offered up details on the security plan created for this weekend's events.

Watch All-Star security briefing below