Private jet 'traffic jam' as VIPs head out from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — There has been a VIP traffic jam around Salt Lake City since the NBA All-Star Game ended late Sunday.

It's a "concern" that very few will ever worry about, but following the game's final buzzer, the big wigs who came to town hustled as quickly as they could to fly back home on their private jets.

Salt Lake City International Airport reports a whopping 65 private jets departed just between the hours of 10-11:15 p.m. last night, and that more of the exclusive planes are taking off Monday.

For the mere mortals who make up the other 99% who must suffer through regular air travel modes, officials at the airport expect Monday to be the busiest day in the facility's history, with nearly 35,000 travelers.