Sneak peek: Vivint Arena floor transformed into All-Star Game court

SALT LAKE CITY — The floor of Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City can be transformed from the Utah Jazz's home court to a dirt-covered monster truck arena to an extravagant stage for live musical performances. But this week, it is the home of the NBA All-Star Game and related events for the first time in 30 years.

With all sorts of events planned this week, the pinnacle of All-Star Weekend is the All-Star Game that will be held Sunday night, featuring two teams comprised of the best basketball players in the world.

The Jazz shared a timelapse video Tuesday of the custom court being assembled:

Take a sneak peak at how the court came together 🎥



We’re just 🌟𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬🌟 from All-Star Weekend#NBAAllStar | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5n4pecKtoa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 14, 2023

In addition, the NBA shared photos of what the floor and arena will look like with different lighting effects and jumbotron graphics.

It’s all coming together in Salt Lake City 🤩



From the patterns to the color scheme, learn more about the details of this year’s #NBAAllStar court!



➡️ https://t.co/UjstXjCf5q pic.twitter.com/a2HWv10X2k — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2023

While some events will take place all over town at venues such as the Jon M. Huntsman Center and the Salt Palace, the NBA stars will showcase their talents on the Vivint Arena floor.

The Rising Stars game will take place Friday night, with Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler on the roster of elite first- and second-year NBA players.

The Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest (including Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen) and Slam Dunk Contest will take place Saturday night.

Markkanen was also selected for Sunday night's All-Star Game. It's not yet known whether he'll be on "Team LeBron" or "Team Giannis" — the "draft" will be held just an hour before tip-off.