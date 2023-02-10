Utah's Lauri Markkanen named All-Star Game starter

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has gone from being a first-time NBA All-Star to first-time NBA All-Star Game starter.

The NBA named Markkanen a starter for the Feb. 19 game at Vivint Arena after announcing a number of injured players will be unable to compete. Golden State's Stephen Curry, New Orleans' Zion Williamson and Phoenix's Kevin Durant will all miss the game after being voted in as starters.

Markkanen, who was traded to Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell deal with Cleveland, was named to his first All-Star Game last week following an outstanding start to his Jazz career. In 51 games this season, Markkanen is averaging 24.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant were also named replacement starters Friday.

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox were also added to the player pool for the game.