Utah's Lauri Markkanen to participate in NBA 3-Point Contest, report says

Jeff Chiu/AP
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 11:36:30-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen's dance card during NBA All-Star Weekend got a little busier Tuesday as the Jazz forward will reportedly participate in the league's 3-Point Contest.

Shams Charania with The Athletic reports Markkanen will shoot alongside some of the biggest names in the league during All-Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena.

Markkanen, who will start for the Western Conference team in Sunday's All-Star Game, is currently 12th in the league in average 3-pointers made with 3 per game, and 19th overall in 3-point percentage (41.3%).

Boston's Jayson Tatum, Sacramento's Kevin Huerter, Miami's Tyler Herro, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland's Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will also reportedly participate in the event, according to Charania.

