Vivint Arena gets All-Star makeover before big game

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Arena has been bustling with crews throughout the week, fine-tuning every last detail for NBA All Star Weekend events.

It's been 30 years since the NBA's finest competed in Utah, and these days, league officials said the weekend will look a lot different than it did in 1993.

"There's been a lot of technological advances since then, our show has grown tremendously," said Senior Vice President of Live Production and Entertainment Carlton Myers, "We now do basically a full scale concert and the basketball game in the same venue three nights in a row."

Performers like Post Malone, Tems and Burna Boy will be singing on what Myers said is the second largest stage they've ever produced with more than 700 moving lights.

There will be 70 live cameras set up at the arena, reaching more than 200 countries. For comparison, the global reach was around 100 countries in 1993.

"We have international broadcasters here on site. We embed each of those broadcasters on a separate channel of the world feed and then that is delivered back to their home country to create that localized feel of the game," said David Barry, Senior Vice President of Broadcast Operations and Engineering for the NBA.

Crews are working on every little detail, down to the stitching on basketballs and jerseys, making sure the weekend is a slam dunk.

"This is an event that we believe is built for our young and diverse fans from around the world, but also we're going to be able to surprise even the most discerning case here in Salt Lake City," said Joey Graziano, Senior Vice President of Global Event Strategy and Development at the NBA.