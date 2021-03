CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Utahns who live near Camp Williams, a training site for the National Guard, may hear explosions this week.

The Utah Guard tweeted that they will be conducting live-fire artillery training Monday through Wednesday.

They advised residents of Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Herriman, Draper, Bluffdale and South Jordan that they may hear the live rounds between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

