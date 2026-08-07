What can you do to keep your family safe from online predators?

SALT LAKE CITY — Predators are using platforms you wouldn’t expect to find their victims, and kids are often a target.

June Haskell was trafficked for years as a teen by her own mother; she understands that the world has changed since then.

“We lock our doors and we make sure they’re safe and we tuck them in bed, but the second they turn on that phone, then everyone in the world has access to them and I’m not sure that we really understand that,” said Haskell.

There are new avenues for nefarious activity.

“When we think apps, we think Roblox and we think all these kid games, but we’ve had situations where they’re exploited through LinkedIn, through Etsy," said Haskell. "If there’s a chat feature where you can send someone a message, it is happening there.”

Former cybercrimes detective with the FBI and Homeland Security John Trenary believes that talking about online safety with kids has to happen offline first.

“The predators are on the dark web, but they’re also on the clear web. They hide in all of the places where our kids go every day,” said Trenary. “When your kids bring technology, ask them questions from a perspective of curiosity, become curious. Ask them about what they use the app for, what they do with it, why it's neat to them. Kids want to show you these things, and it allows you to have a neutral conversation that’s safe around technology use.”

You too should become online savvy.

If your child downloads an app or game, it’s a good idea for you to also download it and become familiar with it.

Research every app that’s on their phone.

“Review the application to see can I make my child's account private? Can I disable direct messaging from strangers? Can I limit who can send friend requests to my child? Can I ensure that I can turn off location sharing in the settings and other personal information about my child that might be shared? Is this application age-appropriate for my child? Most, if not all social media applications, you need to be at least 13,” said Trenary.

Trenary also said to delay the dive into devices if you have younger kids.

Create moments in your home that don’t include technology.

“Create device-free zones and routines. That means for everybody the phone goes away," he said. "The screen goes away at dinner, at family time, after dinner. Whenever these routines are, make sure that you’re charging devices in common spaces like kitchens. Devices don’t go to bedrooms at night.”

It might seem daunting, but it’s all in the name of safety.

“Awareness is one thing, but action is where we change things and that means getting educated,” said Haskell.