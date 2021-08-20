Watch
9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,116 new cases reported Friday

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Five intensive care beds, part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:51:44-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Daily COVID-19 case numbers remained in four-digit territory Friday as the Utah Department of Health reported 1,116 new cases and nine additional deaths.

The department also announced that 216 of Friday's cases were among school-aged children.

  • Children ages 5-10: 81 cases
  • Children ages 11-13: 50 cases
  • Children ages 14-18: 85 cases

Health officials report that over the last 28 days, "people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,043 per day, while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" rose to 14%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" also rose to 10%.

There are 419 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. The state administered 8,553 vaccines Thursday.

With nine additional deaths reported Friday, the current death toll in Utah has risen to 2,572:

  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
