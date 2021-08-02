BYU students, faculty asked to report COVID vaccination status

PROVO, Utah — Ahead of the upcoming fall semester, Brigham Young University has asked all students, faculty and staff to report their COVID-19 vaccination status.

READ: Utah reports more than 2,200 new COVID cases over the weekend; 15 deaths

School officials say the vaccination data collected "will help inform COVID-19 protocol decisions for fall semester, such as mask requirements," according to a posting to the school's website.

While BYU is encouraging all students and employees to receive a vaccine, it won't be required to be on the school's Provo campus in the fall.

Students and faculty have until Aug. 19 to report their vaccination status. Anyone who fails to do so will have their access restricted to myBYU, the school's academic portal. Even if a student or employee reports that they are not vaccinated, they will still retain access to myBYU.

WATCH: Proof that vaccines prevent COVID deaths

The school added that while vaccinations will not be required to be on campus, they "may be required for certain travel, research, or other programs to be determined in conjunction with applicable regulations and other guidelines."