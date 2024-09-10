Churches host vigil for COVID-19 victims as state rolls out new booster vaccine

PROVO, Utah — Two new COVID-19 variants dominated summer cases, and as Utah heads into fall, state health leaders are urging the public to get the new vaccine available this week.

It's been over four years since the start of the pandemic, and the grief is still prominent in many people's hearts.

The Utah Valley Interfaith Association and Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ hosted a Vigil of Remembrance Monday night for those lost during the pandemic.

"I remember a friend of mine; I was able to see him the day before he died but there was no funeral, there was no remembrance, he was just kind of forgotten," said Alan Downing, a board member with Utah Valley Interfaith Association.

Monday's event was a chance for people to get closure. This was the association's first year hosting the event and possibly the only time they'll do it.

"This was an opportunity to say those goodbyes that were left unsaid," said Downing.

Visitors wrote down the names of their lost loved ones on cards that were posted on a wall. Some of the names died because of COVID-19. Others just didn't get the proper goodbye or funeral that they deserved.

"Wounds can take years to heal and COVID fears are still around us," said Chaplain Ronda Walker Weaver.

The event coincidentally fell on the day that the new COVID-19 vaccine is available in Utah.

"When you look at history, there's been a lot of circumstances where we've had some pandemics and we haven't had vaccines, and when there wasn't vaccines, millions of people have died," explained Utah DHHS immunization director Rich Lakin.

Lakin said that your doctor, physician, local pharmacies and health departments should have one of three new booster shots.

"We're fortunate that we're able to live in a time when we can build these vaccines rather quickly and they're safe and effective," he said.