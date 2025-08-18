Public asked to attend procession for Tremonton officers killed in line of duty

TREMONTON, Utah — A procession to honor the police officers killed during a disturbance in Tremonton is scheduled for Monday, with the public asked to attend to honor those who lost their lives.

An exact time for the procession has not been announced, but the Utah Department of Public Safety said it will begin at approximately 3 p.m. and head through Main Street in Tremonton.

Local News Condolences for fallen officers pour in from Utah leaders, police departments Jeff Tavss

Community members are urged to line the streets while holding flags along the procession route.

In addition, all city offices in Tremonton will close at noon on Monday.

The two Tremonton Garland police officers, who have yet to be identified, responded to a home on Sunday night after someone had called 911 multiple times before hanging up. One officer was shot and killed while speaking with someone outside the home, and then a second officer was fatally hit with gunfire. A third officer and a K-9 were also struck but survived.

Neighbors shocked over Tremonton police officer shooting:

Neighbors share shock over Tremonton shooting

The suspect, Ryan Michael Bate, was taken into custody after bystanders convinced him to stand down.

"Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless act of violence that claimed the lives of two brave Tremonton/Garland police officers," wrote Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. "This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who serve and protect.

"We must unite — not in division, but in strength — to honor their sacrifice, support their families, and stand behind all who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe."

FOX 13 News and fox13now.com will share information on the procession when it becomes available.