Condolences for fallen officers pour in from Utah leaders, police departments

TREMONTON, Utah — In the aftermath of the deadly shooting that killed two Tremonton Garland police officers, political leaders from across Utah, as well as other police departments, are sharing their condolences with the families and colleagues of those who lost their lives.

"A terrible and tragic night," wrote Gov. Spencer Cox. "Abby and I join the entire state in mourning the loss of these courageous law enforcement officers. Our support and prayers go out to their families and fellow officers. May God bless all those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe."

Utah Sen. John Curtis and Mike Lee shared similar sentiments as the governor, with Curtis posting to social media, "Heartbroken by the tragic loss of two law enforcement officers in Tremonton last night. My prayers are with their families, the wounded deputy, and all who serve to keep us safe."

Neighbors shocked over Tremonton police officer shooting:

The Tremonton community is represented by Rep. Blake Moore in Utah's Congressional District 1.

"Such a devastating tragedy in our community last night. There are no words we can offer the families of the fallen and wounded officers to ease this pain, but I know this community will rally for them," wrote Moore on Monday. "My heart goes out to all those affected and our office stands ready to support in any way we can."

Early Monday, police and fire departments throughout the state expressed sadness for their fellow first responders who put themselves on the line every day to protect Utahns.

"We thank all police officers for their service and for accepting the challenge of being a police officer in spite of such hazards," wrote the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Officials below hold briefing to share latest on shooting that killed 2 officers:

Officers across the state are now wearing shrouds over their badges to honor the two officers killed in the line of duty.

These officers made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, and their dedication will never be forgotten," said Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety. "We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and fellow officers during this difficult time.

"In solidarity, our officers will wear badge shrouds until the day these heroes are laid to rest."

Other departments commented on the risks those in law enforcement take to keep Utah residents safe.

"This senseless act of violence is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face every day to protect their communities," wrote the Sandy City Police Department.

"No words can truly ease the pain of such a loss, but please know that your department, the fallen officers, and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers," added the Roy City Police Department. "We grieve with you as fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement."