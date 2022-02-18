Local leaders to decide on mask policy at LDS churches

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Friday that masking policies will be left up to local church leaders.

In a letter from Presidents Nelson, Oaks and Eyring, area presidencies were told to consult with stake presidencies to determine whether masks should be worn in church meetings and activities.

Local leaders should also "consider the guidance of local health and government officials and local customs and conditions," according to the letter.

While local churches may no longer require masks, they will still be required in temples as "many who attend are part of an elderly, more vulnerable population and where our desire is to keep temples open and to have as many as possible participate."

The announcement comes on the same day as Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah would begin to transition to a more "steady state" in regards to COVID-19.