'Mask Map' shows which Utah businesses require masks, which ones don't

SALT LAKE CITY — Following Saturday's end of Utah's statewide mask mandate, many residents are left wondering where face coverings are required and where they are not.

For the most part, masks are still required everywhere in Salt Lake City, all government buildings in the state, schools, the airport, and most businesses.

However, an online tool is providing information on the handful of local businesses that are not enforcing a mask policy.

"The Mask Map" gives real-time updates on mask policies throughout Utah and the United States by allowing consumers to share their experiences.

Currently, there are over 400 reviews of Utah businesses on the map, with 324 in the Salt Lake area. Businesses include restaurants, doctors officers, gas stations and other locations where people visit.

Consumers are allowed to leave comments on how strict, or loose, business owners are with mask restrictions. Anyone is allowed to click on the map and alert users on whether a business requires masks or if it is lenient when it comes to face coverings.

The company intends "The Mask Map" to act like product reviews on Amazon or Yelp's restaurant reviews. The map's operators say it is a "neutral platform" to allow the "public to share their experiences."