Most Utah business owners say they’ll still require masks

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s state-wide mask mandate will end on Saturday. Individual counties have the ability to enact county specific mandates. So far, only Grand County has done so. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also enacted a mask mandate on the city level, Salt Lake County does not plan to extend the mandate.

However, many businesses and government facilities like Salt Lake City International Airport and UTA have already said masks will be required even after the mandate ends.

The Hogle Zoo will continue to require masks and enforce limited capacity COVID-19 protocols. It is nice having the city-wide mandate backing their decision, a spokesperson for the zoo said.

“It is helpful for our front line staff, most of our ticket takers, some of them it is their very first time job so having them be the ones trying to enforce the mask mandate, it is a lot to ask and it is a very intimidating position,” Erica Hansen said.

The mask debate has been very fierce and intense all year, Hansen said.

We have seen some very explosive attitudes from guests, we have had some security guards that have been abused. It has been a really tough year,” she said.

Hopefully people will show patience, kindness and respect over the mask rules, Hansen said.

In Murray, businesses will no longer have to require masks after the mandate expires April 10. However, many business owners, including Adrienne Hartvigsen, said masks will still be required.

Paint With a Twist will continue to require masks and social distance people with reduced capacity, Hartvigsen said. People feeling safe helps with their creativity.

“With masks, I think it is easier to do that because they feel safer,” she said.

Painting With a Twist is all about people getting their creative juices flowing and finding ways to think outside the box, Hartvigsen said.

“It is all about an escape from the real world, where you don’t have to worry about things.”

Individual businesses have the right to decide whether or not masks are required despite lack of mandates from counties.

