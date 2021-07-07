Watch
Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Wednesday; 2 new deaths

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:27:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 394 confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 361 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.9%.

To date, 2,890,094 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,816,448 people have been tested. 260 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's stands at 2,387:

  • Male. between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
