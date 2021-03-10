Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Over 650 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday: 2 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A volunteer worker has their temperature taken as they arrive at a mass vaccination clinic
Virus Outbreak Vaccines Volunteers
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 14:59:01-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 658 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths.

READ: Utah county issues warning about fraudulent Pfizer COVID-19 survey emails

The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 520 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.16%.

Officials also report that a total of 902,391 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

READ: Utah plans to open up vaccine eligibility to all adult residents April 1

With the seven additional deaths, the state's death toll now stands at 1,992:

  • Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RESOURCES
Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707