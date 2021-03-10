Over 650 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday: 2 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 658 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths.

The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 520 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.16%.

Officials also report that a total of 902,391 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

With the seven additional deaths, the state's death toll now stands at 1,992: