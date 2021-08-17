Salt Lake City mayor wants to order K-6 school mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying she has the power to put forth an emergency order on her own, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Tuesday that she will order a school mask mandate for grades K-6 in the district, but hopes to receive a recommendation from the school board beforehand.

Mendenhall cited the rise of COVID cases among children in areas across the country where the school year has already begun.

Speaking during a work session of the Salt Lake City Council, Mendenhall said she has asked the Salt Lake City School Board to make an official recommendation to require masks. However, the board does not meet again until Sept. 3, while schools in the district begin on Aug. 24. Mendenhall has called for an emergency meeting regarding a school mask mandate.

Due to the delay, Mendenhall said she is ready to act in her capacity as mayor to put forth the order on her own. She added the city attorney's office believes it is within her legal power to declare the local emergency order.

A mask order will not be issued Tuesday.

The mayor's announcement comes less than a week after the Salt Lake County Council overturned a similar mask order issued by Dr. Angela Dunn.