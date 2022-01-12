Salt Lake County Council sets Thursday session to vote on mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council has scheduled a Thursday emergency session to vote on whether to overturn the current mask mandate.

The 4 p.m. session will be held without any public comment, a departure from Tuesday's session in which numerous people spoke in support or against the mandate put in place Friday.

According to the release from the council, a vote on the mask mandate is the only thing on the agenda.

A Resolution of the Salt Lake County Council Terminating an Order of Constraint Issued by the Salt Lake County Health Department On or About January 7, 2022 in Response to a Declared Public Health Emergency

Councilmembers attempted to vote on whether to terminate the mandate Tuesday evening, but another vote to determine whether the mandate vote could be deemed an emergency did not pass.