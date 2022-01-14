Tabernacle Choir pausing in-person concerts amid omicron surge

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir has decided to pause all in-person concerts as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across Utah.

The choir made the announcement via its social media pages Friday morning.

The choir said the decision was made after careful consideration of advice from state health care officials, the Choir’s medical team and creative and administrative leaders.

The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells at Temple Square rehearsals and live performances will be paused through the end of January.

The Tabernacle Choir said it will continue to stream music and spoken word performances through weekly broadcasts, and people are still able to find their favorite Choir music playlists on the Choir’s YouTube Channel, Spotify, and other streaming channels.