Intermountain restores employee vaccine requirement following court decision

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare restored its vaccine requirement for all employees Friday, one day after the Supreme Court upheld vaccine regulations for healthcare providers.

In a letter to Intermountain workers obtained by FOX 13, officials announced to its staff the reinstatement of the requirement that was temporarily paused until the court's decision.

"We must — and will — comply, so we can continue caring for hundreds of thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients and offering the safest clinical environment to all,"

The letter claims that 98% of Intermountain employees have already complied with the vaccine requirement, and asks those who haven't to get their first or second doses.

An Intermountain spokesperson said they are now "awaiting details and guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that all U.S. hospitals and clinics must comply with."

In a 6-3 vote Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate for large businesses, but chose, by a 5-4 vote, to uphold the requirement for health care workers.