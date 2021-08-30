Watch
U of U Health approves resolution to require employee vaccinations

Charlie Ehlert / University of Utah Health
University of Utah Health
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 30, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Staff and employees will be required to have received a COVID-19 vaccination following a resolution approved Monday by the organization's medical board.

Hospital and clinic staff, along with credentialed and privileged providers, and health academics staff in patient-sensitive jobs must be vaccinated, according to a U of U Health Facebook post.

“We are proud of the already high COVID-19 vaccination rates among our faculty and staff,” said Thomas Miller, M.D., chief medical officer at University of Utah Health. “We want to ensure we are protecting our patients and employees and believe getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with the fully approved Pfizer vaccine, Comirnaty, or other vaccines approved under FDA emergency use authorization, will be the best way to keep each other safe and help us bring an end to this pandemic,” he said.

The new policy will be implemented in September.

"As we do for all required vaccines, requests for medical and religious exemptions will be reviewed," the group wrote on Facebook.

The move comes a few days after the University of Utah announced it would impose a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students following the FDA having granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

