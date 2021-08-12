Utah COVID cases jump by 1,243 Thursday; 3 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — New COVID cases in Utah rose by 1,243 Thursday as the Utah Department of Health also reported three new deaths.
READ: LDS Church asks members to get vaccinated, wear masks
One bright spot in Thursday's data is that 10,622 vaccines were administered in one day.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 843 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.
The health department reported there are 388 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
READ: The main reasons Utahns aren't getting vaccinated
With three additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,521:
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death