Utah COVID cases jump by 1,243 Thursday; 3 new deaths

Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 12, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — New COVID cases in Utah rose by 1,243 Thursday as the Utah Department of Health also reported three new deaths.

One bright spot in Thursday's data is that 10,622 vaccines were administered in one day.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 843 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.

The health department reported there are 388 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,521:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
