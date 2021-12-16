Utah reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 9 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,104 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,051 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.
507 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,332 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.
549 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
School-aged children account for 163 of Thursday's newly announced cases.
- 73 cases in children ages 5-10
- 41 cases in children ages 11-13
- 49 cases in children ages 14-17
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With nine additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,632:
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status