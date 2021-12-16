Utah reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 9 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,104 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,051 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

507 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

School-aged children account for 163 of Thursday's newly announced cases.

73 cases in children ages 5-10

41 cases in children ages 11-13

49 cases in children ages 14-17

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With nine additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,632: