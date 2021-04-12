Watch
Utah reports 185 COVID-19 cases Monday; no additional deaths

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccination card
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:03:02-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 185 confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

So far, 2,449,866 people have been tested in the state, with a total of a total of 1,708,002 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 398 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.7%.

122 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state's death toll remains at 2,159.

