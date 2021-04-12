Utah reports 185 COVID-19 cases Monday; no additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 185 confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

So far, 2,449,866 people have been tested in the state, with a total of a total of 1,708,002 vaccines administered.

LIST: Here's where masks are still required after end of Utah mandate

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 398 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.7%.

122 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

READ: 'Mask Map' shows which Utah businesses require masks, which ones don't

The state's death toll remains at 2,159.