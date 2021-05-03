Utah reports 228 COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 228 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 6.6.

As of Monday, 2,184,859 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 132 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Monday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,204.