Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 228 COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Salt Lake County Vaccine Meeting.jpg
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:11:30-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 228 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths

WATCH: Some Utah health departments open walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 6.6.

As of Monday, 2,184,859 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 132 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

With the addition of Monday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,204.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707