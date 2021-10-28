Utah reports 9 new COVID deaths Thursday; 1,859 additional cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,859 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,547 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.

536 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 370 of them, including 179 cases in children ages 5-10, 93 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With nine additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,190: