Utah reports 9 new COVID deaths Thursday; 1,859 additional cases

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this May 28, 2021, file photo, Natalia Dubom gets the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 15:03:35-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,859 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,547 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.

536 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 370 of them, including 179 cases in children ages 5-10, 93 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With nine additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,190:

  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 15-24, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death (not a minor)
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
