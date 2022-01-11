Utah sets another record Tuesday with 9,813 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The omicron surge in Utah shows no signs of slowing as the state reported a new daily record of 9,813 COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It's the fourth time Utah has broken the record in the past seven days.

Along with a reported 15 additional deaths, although three deaths occurred before Dec. 11, there are currently 579 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 8,524 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 33.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 23%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 2,012 of them, including 680 cases in children ages 5-10, 423 cases in children ages 11-13, and 909 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 15 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,922: