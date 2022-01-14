Utah tops 11,000 COVID-19 cases Friday; 8 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported an additional 11,128 new COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the third-straight day the case numbers have topped 10,000.

The state also reported seven additional deaths. There are currently 672 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolan told residents with symptoms to assume they have COVID and stay home without getting tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 9,827 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 37.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 25.6%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 2,797 of them, including 616 cases in children ages 5-10, 500 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,681 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With eight additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,951: