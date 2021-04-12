Cox condemns threats to Utah businesses over face masks

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox is condemning threats made to businesses that continue to require face coverings in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a sternly worded statement, the governor stuck up for businesses.

"We strongly condemn the threats of violence made against employees and businesses requiring patrons to wear masks. Individuals who make such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Gov. Cox said.

"Utah has a strong tradition of respecting private property rights. Businesses and public services have the right under the law to continue requiring masks in their establishments if they choose. We support such efforts and thank all Utahns who respect each other’s rights and mask requirements wherever they are in effect."

The governor's statement follows a series of incidents over the weekend where businesses reported problems with getting people to continue wearing face coverings. The Stockist, a Salt Lake City boutique, was forced to close after a man threatened a mass shooting after being told to wear a mask.

