Vaccinated Stewart to boycott Utah Jazz over COVID policy

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite being vaccinated against COVID-19, Rep. Chris Stewart says he will boycott the Utah Jazz over their policy requiring fans to be vaccinated to attend games or show proof of a negative test.

READ: Utah Jazz players 100% vaccinated ahead of season

"...I will never allow a private company to require that I show proof of any medical procedure to visit their facility. I will never carry a vaccination passport. I will never share any of my private medical information with anyone except my health providers," Stewart posted to Facebook.

On Sept. 24, Vivint Arena announced that fans ages 12 and older attending any events, including Jazz games, be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the previous 72 hours before being allowed to enter.

The arena policy is a non-starter for Stewart, even though he's been a longtime fan.

"Because I served in the military, we didn’t live here in Utah, but we always found a way to follow every game. More recently, in a world where so many things have turned contentious and divisive, the Jazz were an opportunity to bring us together," wrote Stewart.

Stewart says that while he encourages people to get vaccinated like himself, he thinks the Jazz are going too far, and until that changes, he's no longer a fan.

"Next year, if the Jazz leadership changes their policy, maybe I’ll come back. Or maybe I’ll just move on."