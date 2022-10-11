1 critically-injured following shooting in Ballpark Neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically-injured after a shooting in the Ballpark Neighborhood of Salt Lake City early Tuesday.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Wasatch Inn, which is located at 1416 South State Street. The male victim was shot in the head, according to officials, and homicide investigators are currently on the scene as a precaution.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson said the suspect remains at large and likely knew the unidentified victim.

No other information on the shooting was released by police, but it appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Ballpark Neighborhood has seen a large uptick in crime in recent years, with its homicide rate nine times higher than Salt Lake City as a whole, data from the Ballpark Community Council shows.

