One dead, multiple injured in drive-by shooting at SLC graduation party

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and multiple people were injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1534 N. General Drive, where a graduation party was being held.

Sean Amone, 20, was found dead at the scene. Four other people were transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. They are reportedly in stable condition.

According to an email sent to parents by Superintendent Larry Madden, all five shooting victims were alumni of schools in the SLC School District. Two of the injured individuals were 2021 graduates from West High School, one is a Highland High School graduate from a previous year, and Amone and one of the injured victims were previous graduates from West High School.

"We were deeply saddened to hear this devastating news," Madden wrote. "We know many of you have been impacted by this tragedy and wanted to offer our support as district and school administration."

The district is offering counseling at its schools Monday through Thursday.

Madden's full email, including resources for anyone in crisis or needing support, can be found below.

Police say some witnesses are being uncooperative, but they are looking for a white, older-model sedan that may have been involved in the shooting.

Authorities are asking the public to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-96966 if they have any information.

——————

Dear families,

We received word this morning about a shooting at a graduation party early Sunday morning that left four injured and one dead. All five victims are members of our community and were either recent graduates or former graduates in the Salt Lake City School District.

We were deeply saddened to hear this devastating news. We know many of you have been impacted by this tragedy and wanted to offer our support as district and school administration. Two of the victims are 2021 West High School graduates, one is a former Highland High School graduate, and the other two young people, including the person who was fatally shot, are both former West High School graduates. We know their families are valued members of the neighborhood community, and many of them have siblings, family members, and friends who attend our schools.

As parents and guardians, we ask you to please keep an eye on your student in the coming days and weeks. This is a critical time, especially given that school is about to let out for the summer. Our school counseling teams will available at all district schools tomorrow, Monday, June 7, for any student who may need support. Counselors will also be available through Thursday, June 10. If your student needs additional support, please email your school principal directly.

As we’ve communicated with law enforcement today, we’ve been assured the police are doing everything possible to find the perpetrators and seek justice. In situations like this, especially when victims are innocent bystanders, it may be tempting for our young people to try to take matters into their own hands. Please talk to your students and encourage them to deal with the emotions they may be feeling by speaking with a counselor or other trusted source.

As we move into the summer break, please use the list of resources below if you feel your student or any of their friends might be in crisis or needs additional support.

RESOURCES

SafeUT mobile app: You can download the SafeUT app to any mobile device or find them online at https://safeut.med.utah.edu/ [safeut.med.utah.edu]. SafeUT connects an individual to a crisis counselor via text or phone call 27/7. SafeUT staff can provide other resources, as needed.

Odyssey House: The Salt Lake City School District has a partnership with Odyssey House to provide free Telehealth, school-based therapy to any student in our district. Access to telehealth therapy will be free to any student who is not covered by Medicaid or other health insurance. Students who have health coverage may also access services through Odyssey via their health insurance. Families who are interested in setting up a Telehealth appointment with a licensed therapist may request an appointment by filling out the online referral form here: https://form.jotform.com/201826038891055 [form.jotform.com].

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) or www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org for live chat.

Any student or parent who needs assistance connecting to resources can also call our district’s Student Services Department at 801-578-8206. https://www.slcschools.org/departments/student-services [slcschools.org]

We are all grieving this tragedy, and we are here to support our students, families, faculty, and staff, in any way we can during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Larry Madden

Superintendent

Salt Lake City School District