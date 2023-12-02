Watch Now
10-month-old from Idaho Amber Alert found dead; Father arrested

Idaho Amber Alert
10-month-old Zeke Best; 48-year-old Jeremy Best
Posted at 3:19 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 17:19:14-05

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — In a tragic turn of events, a baby who was at the center of an Amber Alert in Idaho has been found dead.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office issued the alert early Friday morning for 48-year-old Jeremy Best and his son, 10-month-old Zeke Best.

Police said Best abducted the boy from his home, where the infant's mother, 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall, was found dead inside. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and Best is a suspect.

One Saturday morning, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received a call from some hunters who came across a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road near Idaho Falls. The man was "naked and making odd statements," the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and identified the man as Best. He was taken into custody after being medically cleared.

Nearby, police found Best's vehicle off the road and down an embankment. Ten-month-old Zeke Best was found dead at the scene. It was not specified whether he was in the vehicle, nor whether there appeared to be a crash.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville Sheriff's Office said in an announcement Saturday.

The incident is under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

