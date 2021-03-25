12-year-old arrested after taking grandfather's car on joyride in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night after taking his grandfather's car on a joyride and ramming an officer that tried to stop him.

The boy's grandfather called West Valley City police at around 10:30 p.m. to say the boy had taken his Kia Forte.

While an officer was investigating, an off-duty Ogden police officer reported seeing a reckless driver in the same car. The officer followed the vehicle to a dead end near 4900 South and 700 West.

The boy damaged both the Kia and the officer's vehicle when he tried to ram his way out. The officer was able to box the boy in before West Valley City officers arrived and placed the juvenile under arrest.

The boy was charged with felony joyriding and aggravated assault.