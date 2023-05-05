14-year-old arrested in crash that killed teen filming through sunroof

RICHFIELD, Utah — A 14-year-old has been arrested and faces a manslaughter charge in connection to a rollover crash that killed a teen filming through a car sunroof this week.

The Richfield Police Department said the 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday evening and charged with a felony count of manslaughter and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday, three teens were in a Hyundai Sonata driving on a road just west of Richfield when the 14-year-old lost control, causing the car to overturn.

A 15-year-old who was filming while standing up through the car's sunroof was trapped under the vehicle when it rolled over, killing him at the scene. The other boys were injured and transported to the hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol investigated and looked into whether alcohol contributed to the accident, although the results of the investigation have not been released.

