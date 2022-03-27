14-year-olds arrested after crashing stolen car, running from cops in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after fleeing from police in a stolen car, and then on foot after they crashed.

Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen vehicle Friday night in the area of 700 W. 12th Street in Ogden.

The driver saw police behind them and fled in the stolen car, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

READ: 14-year-old driver stopped going wrong way in stolen car in downtown Salt Lake City

The suspect crashed the car in an open field after a "short pursuit," then both the driver and passenger ran from police on foot.

The suspects, who were both 14 years old, were "quickly" found and taken into custody, thanks in part to a drone that was used in the search.

The teens were taken to the Weber Valley Youth Detention Center.