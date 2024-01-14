18-year-old arrested for Fashion Place Mall shooting

MURRAY, Utah — An 18-year-old man was arrested for a non-fatal shooting outside Fashion Place Mall that caused widespread panic at the shopping center Saturday morning.

Police said there was a "targeted disagreement" between two groups of people in a parking lot on the east side of the mall. Shots were fired, and one person suffered minor injuries to the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Later that day, 18-year-old Imanuill Ahmed was arrested on suspicion of four felony offenses: felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, riot with bodily injury, and criminal mischief.

Police said after reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses, they determined that six people followed a lone male into the parking lot. There was a "confrontation," and the male who was by himself shot at the group.

Investigators determined that Ahmed was one of the six in the group, and he took out a gun and fired back. He told police that he "emptied his clip," then hid his gun under a trash compactor.

The injured person in the incident was one of the group of six.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who shot first was arrested.

This story will be updated with any updated information.