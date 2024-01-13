Watch Now
One person injured in shooting at Fashion Place Mall

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 15:10:43-05

MURRAY, Utah — One person was injured following a shooting Saturday at the Fashion Place mall in Murray that forced shoppers to shelter in place.

The incident took place in a parking lot in the east side of the mall. Police believe there was a "targeted disagreement," and suspects have been arrested, although an exact number has not yet been released.

Yellow police tape could be seen in the parking lot near the Container Store.

Video and photos sent to FOX 13 News showed customers sheltering in the back room of the Apple store. Store employees could be heard giving shoppers updates on the situation before the customers were released through the store's back door.

The mall has since reopened after what police called a brief lockdown.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

The incident comes five years to the day that two people were injured in a shooting at the mall.

