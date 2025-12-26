21-year-old arrested in Hurricane after allegedly hitting girlfriend's father with car

HURRICANE, Utah — A 21-year-old was arrested by Hurricane police after he allegedly hit his girlfriend's father with a vehicle during an argument. Eric Sotelo was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault and property destruction.

According to court documents, on Christmas, officers with the Hurricane Police Department were called to the area near 600 South 60 East for reports of a man being hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, Sotelo was allegedly waiting with his hands in the air and admitted to hitting the victim with a vehicle.

Sotelo told officers that his girlfriend, who is 11 weeks pregnant, wasn't feeling well, so they had gone to the hospital. Following the visit, Sotelo's girlfriend told him she wanted to be taken home.

After the drive home, officers say a verbal argument ensued. What the argument was over wasn't detailed by investigators.

Sotelo explained to detectives that his girlfriend left the vehicle and continued yelling at him, causing her father to come outside and get into an argument with Sotelo.

Investigators say Sotelo claimed the father threatened to punch him, which Sotelo told him to do at one point.

When the father punched Sotelo, officers say Sotelo admitted to reversing in the vehicle before shifting to drive and using the vehicle to ram the victim.

Police say after the attempted ramming, Sotelo struck another vehicle in the driveway of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital and found to have a broken ankle that would require surgery.

Eric Sotelo is being held without bail.